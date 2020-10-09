Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

FREE Ghost of Tsushima multiplayer starts next week + new dog companions, more

9to5Toys Friday, 9 October 2020 ()
When developer Sucker Punch revealed the completely free Ghost of Tsushima multiplayer suite back in August, it was a triumph for samurai-turned-ninjas everywhere. At the time we were left with loads of anticipation and a vague “Fall 2020” release date, but that all changes now. We also have new details on the game’s 1.1 update, now scheduled for next week, including the new dog companion mechanic. Head below for all of the details and the Ghost of Tsushima Legends release date. more…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: KQTV - Published
News video: Free Flu Clinic next week (10-8-20)

Free Flu Clinic next week (10-8-20)

 Free Flu Clinic next week (10-8-20)

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

The US Faces 3rd And Deadliest Wave Of COVID Yet [Video]

The US Faces 3rd And Deadliest Wave Of COVID Yet

The US has entered its third wave of coronavirus infections. New cases are spiking in the Midwest, according to reports from Business Insider. Public-health experts worry this wave could be the..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:37Published
SL Sweep [Video]

SL Sweep

fender.com Paid for by Fender LIVE FROM NYC STUDIO VIA SATELLITE, ZOOM OR IN PERSON Embargoed: October 20th FENDER LAUNCHES ONLINE GUITAR MATCHMAKING EXPERIENCE FOR NEW PLAYERS Along with extended..

Credit: ABC15 Arizona     Duration: 00:53Published
Pet parents prepare dog for new furry sibling with stuffed animal [Video]

Pet parents prepare dog for new furry sibling with stuffed animal

Recently, dog mom Rachel Givens anddog dad Collin Hughes decided that they wanted toadd a second pup to their growing furry family.However, before they could do that,they had to prepare their..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 01:03Published

Tweets about this