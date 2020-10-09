FREE Ghost of Tsushima multiplayer starts next week + new dog companions, more
Friday, 9 October 2020 () When developer Sucker Punch revealed the completely free Ghost of Tsushima multiplayer suite back in August, it was a triumph for samurai-turned-ninjas everywhere. At the time we were left with loads of anticipation and a vague “Fall 2020” release date, but that all changes now. We also have new details on the game’s 1.1 update, now scheduled for next week, including the new dog companion mechanic. Head below for all of the details and the Ghost of Tsushima Legends release date. more…