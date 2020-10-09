Global  
 

Score Google’s official Pixel 4/XL cases at Amazon lows of $27 (Save 23%)

9to5Toys Friday, 9 October 2020 ()
Amazon currently offers the official Google Pixel 4 and 4 XL cases for *$26.99 shipped*. Having originally sold for $40, we’ve more recently been tracking a $35 going rate with today’s offer saving you 23%, matching the Amazon all-time low, and marking the best we’ve seen since May. Pair your Google Pixel 4/XL with one of its official cases to complete the first-party stylings. Each of them sport a fabric design with a raised edge to protect the screen and will still let you take advantage of wireless charging. That’s on top of support for Google’s Active Edge feature, which lets you call up Assistant “with just a squeeze.” Over 170 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating. Head below for more.

