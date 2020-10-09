Global  
 

Facebook and Instagram will pin vote-by-mail explainers to top of feeds

TechCrunch Friday, 9 October 2020 ()
Starting this weekend, everyone of voting age in the U.S. will begin seeing informational videos at the top of Instagram and Facebook offering tips and state-specific guidance on how to vote through the mail. The videos will be offered in both English and Spanish. The vote-by-mail videos will run on Facebook for four straight days […]
