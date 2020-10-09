|
Hurricane Delta is the latest disaster in a vicious season
Friday, 9 October 2020 ()
Local volunteers help board up a business ahead of Hurricane Delta on October 8th, 2020, in Lake Charles, Louisiana. Residents along the Gulf Coast are bracing for the arrival of Delta, which is expected to make landfall in Louisiana on October 9th. | Photo by Mario Tama / Getty Images
Hurricane Delta is the latest storm to threaten the US during a hurricane season that’s smashed records and mangled Gulf Coast communities time and again. The Atlantic hurricane season has lived up to early forecasts of an unusually busy year, and there’s still enough of 2020 left to set new records.
"There have never been more than nine named storms to make landfall"
Since modern record-keeping, there have never been more than nine named storms to make landfall in the continental US. That’s forecast to change when Delta hits later today. If it does, it will be the first time since 2005 that five hurricanes have battered the mainland US within a single season.
This is the 25th named storm in a season that’s been so prodigious that the...
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Delta Air Lines Airline in the United States
Storm-ravaged Lake Charles prepares for DeltaResidents in south Louisiana are bracing to relive a nightmare Friday as rain bands from an approaching Hurricane Delta began soaking some areas. (Oct...
USATODAY.com
Hurricane Delta expected to make landfall as a Category 3, prompting evacuations in LouisianaLouisiana is preparing for yet another powerful storm. Hurricane Delta is now a Category 3, likely to ravage the same area that Hurricane Laura slammed just six..
CBS News
Delta CEO on what the airline industry needs to surviveDelta Airlines CEO Ed Bastian discusses what the airline industry needs to survive as the government works on a relief bill. Bastian also shares why he believes..
CBS News
Hurricane Delta live updates: Louisiana, still recovering from Laura, braces for another massive stormDelta, a 120-mph Category 3 "major" "hurricane," is expected to make landfall. The state is reeling from Laura, which killed at least 26.
USATODAY.com
Louisiana State in the southern United States
Why have Louisiana and Gulf Coast been a magnet for hurricanes in 2020?Louisiana has been in the dreaded storm cone six times in 2020, which was forecast to be an active season from the beginning.
USATODAY.com
Hurricane Delta speeds up Louisiana weddingHurricane Delta sped up a Louisiana couple's wedding by a few days but judging by the smiles on the bride and groom it certainly didn't dampen the affair. Ian..
USATODAY.com
Lake Charles, Louisiana City in Louisiana, United States
Trump visits hurricane-ravaged Louisiana
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:49Published
Gulf Coast of the United States Coastline in the United States
Live updates: Hurricane Delta takes aim at Gulf Coast"Please finish making preparations now," Louisiana's governor tweeted late Thursday. "We will get through this."
CBS News
U.S. Gulf Coast braces for second major hurricane in less than two monthsCommunities along the Gulf Coast are preparing for Hurricane Delta just six weeks after being hit by Hurricane Laura. CBS News correspondent Mireya Villarreal..
CBS News
Tracking Hurricane Delta as it churns in the Gulf CoastHurricane Delta, a major Category 3 storm, is on its way to make landfall on the U.S. CBS New York's Lonnie Quinn has the forecast.
CBS News
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this