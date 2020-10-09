Global  
 

Hurricane Delta is the latest disaster in a vicious season

The Verge Friday, 9 October 2020 ()
Hurricane Delta is the latest disaster in a vicious season

Hurricane Delta is the latest storm to threaten the US during a hurricane season that’s smashed records and mangled Gulf Coast communities time and again. The Atlantic hurricane season has lived up to early forecasts of an unusually busy year, and there’s still enough of 2020 left to set new records.

"There have never been more than nine named storms to make landfall"

Since modern record-keeping, there have never been more than nine named storms to make landfall in the continental US. That’s forecast to change when Delta hits later today. If it does, it will be the first time since 2005 that five hurricanes have battered the mainland US within a single season.

This is the 25th named storm in a season that’s been so prodigious that the...
