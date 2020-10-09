Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War multiplayer beta review — same, but different Friday, 9 October 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Call of Duty’s next installment is a rendition of Black Ops this time around, though the game will be focusing on elements of the Cold War instead of heading into the future. With a launch slated for November 13, PlayStation 4 gamers are getting their first taste of multiplayer beta this weekend, and we’ve spent a few hours in the game to find out if it’ll really live up to the hype. So far? We’re impressed, but only time will tell if Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will reign supreme among the recent game launches. Interested to find out what we thought of the beta so far? Keep reading to learn what we thought in our Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War multiplayer beta review.



