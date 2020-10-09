Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War multiplayer beta review — same, but different

9to5Toys Friday, 9 October 2020 ()
Call of Duty’s next installment is a rendition of Black Ops this time around, though the game will be focusing on elements of the Cold War instead of heading into the future. With a launch slated for November 13, PlayStation 4 gamers are getting their first taste of multiplayer beta this weekend, and we’ve spent a few hours in the game to find out if it’ll really live up to the hype. So far? We’re impressed, but only time will tell if Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will reign supreme among the recent game launches. Interested to find out what we thought of the beta so far? Keep reading to learn what we thought in our Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War multiplayer beta review.

more…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: In The Know Gaming - Published
News video: Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War Beta - official trailer

Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War Beta - official trailer 00:34

 Fans can play C.O.D. Black Ops: Cold War early in the new beta

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Amy Cooper makes false 911 call on birdwatcher [Video]

Amy Cooper makes false 911 call on birdwatcher

Prosecutors say the white woman charged with filing a false police report for calling 911 during a videotaped dispute with a black man in New York's Central Park in May made a second, previously..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:30Published
Family Hold Back: Close To Half Of Americans To Cut Back On Black Friday Splurging [Video]

Family Hold Back: Close To Half Of Americans To Cut Back On Black Friday Splurging

A new survey reveals nearly 2 in 5 Americans, or 37%, plan on cutting their Black Friday shopping budget this year. According to Business Insider, that's bound to hit major retailers--even Target, who..

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:35Published
Buffalo Dance (1894) - Native American Indian dancers from Buffalo Bill's Wild West show [Video]

Buffalo Dance (1894) - Native American Indian dancers from Buffalo Bill's Wild West show

Buffalo Dance (1894) - Native American Indian dancers from Buffalo Bill's Wild West show A black-and-white silent film shot in Thomas Edison's Black Maria studio. The film was made at the same time..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 00:23Published

Related news from verified sources

NVIDIA Releases Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Game Ready Driver

NVIDIA Releases Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Game Ready Driver NVIDIA has announced the availability of a new version of its GeForce graphics driver, namely build 456.71 WHQL, which is the Game Ready driver for the upcoming...
Softpedia

Here are the system requirements for the Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War PC beta

Here are the system requirements for the Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War PC beta
Polygon


Tweets about this