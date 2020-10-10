Flipkart Big Billion Days sale: Poco phones to receive price cut of up to Rs 1,000 Saturday, 10 October 2020 ( 6 days ago )

The Flipkart Big Billion Days sale is all set to kick off on October 16 and will continue until October 21. During the sale, the company will be offering decent deals on several devices. This time around, Flipkart has given space to every brand and you won’t see different phones clubbed together. We have already […] 👓 View full article

