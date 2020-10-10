|
Amazon Is Killing Its First Game ‘Crucible’ Within 6 Months Of Launch
Saturday, 10 October 2020 ()
Amazon released Crucible, a free to play third-person shooter game, on May 20, 2020. Now, just a few months after its release, Amazon has decided to pull plugs on Crucible. Relentless Studios, the developer of Crucible, gave up on the game because it didn’t see any “healthy, sustainable future ahead of Crucible.” Ever since its […]
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this