Microsoft News Nancy Pelosi says Trump's coronavirus medication has him in 'altered state' as she threatens legislation to remove… https://t.co/DiRiDz7xUg 1 minute ago Aaron Thigpen RT @tillmantweets: Wake up America, Crazy Nancy Pelosi isn’t floating this up to get rid of Trump (media says Trumps gonna lose in a landsl… 3 minutes ago Kevin B. #VOTE! 📫 #BidenHarris2020 RT @Politicsinsider: Nancy Pelosi says Trump's coronavirus medication has him in 'altered state' as she threatens legislation to remove him… 4 minutes ago TexasMemaw Coup-coup Nancy Pelosi ...I hope President Trump says this at rallies 😂😂😂😂😂 most fitting nickname https://t.co/HbDBosCNaD 4 minutes ago @tillmantweets 💋 Wake up America, Crazy Nancy Pelosi isn’t floating this up to get rid of Trump (media says Trumps gonna lose in a l… https://t.co/0i6zmx5Khm 5 minutes ago MSN Nancy Pelosi says Trump's coronavirus medication has him in 'altered state' as she threatens legislation to remove… https://t.co/xRxxwPenYg 6 minutes ago Del Henry Nancy Pelosi says Trump's coronavirus medication has him in 'altered state' as she threatens legislation to remove… https://t.co/HbZVHlz0EA 7 minutes ago Jennifer Ready RT @wjxt4: COVID-19 AID UPDATE | President Donald Trump and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi resume talks in hopes of an agreement before electio… 11 minutes ago