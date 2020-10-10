Global  
 

PUBG Mobile Payload 2.0: New Weapons, Armed Vehicles & More!

Fossbytes Saturday, 10 October 2020
The much-awaited Payload 2.0 has finally arrived in PUBG Mobile. The second rendition of the popular Payload mode brings new weapons, upgraded vehicles, new gameplay elements, and much more. For those who don’t know, Payload is a game mode within PUBG Mobile. The goal is the same as the main mode — eliminate your opponents […]
