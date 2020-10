Scotland Supports Joe Biden for U.S. President RT @Brian_Canute: The UK is telling ministers to cozy up to the Biden camp, as Boris Johnson is 'writing off Trump' in the upcoming US elec… 5 hours ago

Big B Canute🌊🌊🙈🙉🙊 The UK is telling ministers to cozy up to the Biden camp, as Boris Johnson is 'writing off Trump' in the upcoming US election 5 hours ago

Lyin' Trump’s Coverups RT @AureHope: #BREAKING #news The UK is telling ministers to cozy up to the Biden camp, as Boris Johnson is 'writing off Trump' in the upc… 16 hours ago

The Lord! ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ The UK is telling ministers to cozy up to the Biden camp, as Boris Johnson is 'writing off Tru… https://t.co/YUGjYD2guD 17 hours ago

Ville Kostian "The #UK is telling ministers to cozy up to the #Biden camp, as Boris #Johnson is 'writing off #Trump' in the upcom… https://t.co/wd7lZSVZhc 20 hours ago

IMPEACHdotardNOW @realDonaldTrump Everyone remembers how you treated American Indians during your CASINO DAYS. How'd that work out… https://t.co/M1ROuJu7Q4 2 days ago

Richard Casarez The UK is telling ministers to cozy up to the Biden camp, as Boris Johnson is 'writing off Trump' in the upcoming U… https://t.co/SHzHOKPeVH 2 days ago