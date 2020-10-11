Global  
 

This week’s top stories: Apple confirms iPhone 12 event, HomePod mini rumors, and more

9to5Mac Sunday, 11 October 2020 ()
*In this week’s top stories: *Apple officially announces its iPhone 12 event, 4K Disney films come to iTunes, HomePod mini rumors, the full iPhone 12 lineup leaks, and much more. Read on for all of this week’s top stories.

News video: Apple introduces the iPhone 12 and HomePod Mini

Apple introduces the iPhone 12 and HomePod Mini 01:54

 At its second virtual event in as many months, Apple announced four iPhones and a HomePod Mini. With the iPhone 12 range, the focus is on improved cameras and the introduction of 5G support across the lineup. The HomePod Mini improves Siri’s smart home capabilities, introduces a new feature called...

Top Stories: October 13 Apple Event, iPhone 12 and HomePod Mini Leaks, and More

 Apple's iPhone 12 event is nearly upon us, and leaks and rumors have been flying around in the final days. We've got new details on the...
Upworthy

Top Stories: iPhone 12, HomePod Mini, MagSafe Accessories, and More

 It came about a month later than in most years, but this week finally saw Apple's media event where it showed off its new iPhone lineup. As expected, we got four...
MacRumours.com

9to5Mac Daily: October 13, 2020 – iPhone 12 and HomePod mini event recap

 Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or...
9to5Mac


