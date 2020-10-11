This week’s top stories: Apple confirms iPhone 12 event, HomePod mini rumors, and more
Sunday, 11 October 2020 () *In this week’s top stories: *Apple officially announces its iPhone 12 event, 4K Disney films come to iTunes, HomePod mini rumors, the full iPhone 12 lineup leaks, and much more. Read on for all of this week’s top stories.
At its second virtual event in as many months, Apple announced four iPhones and a HomePod Mini. With the iPhone 12 range, the focus is on improved cameras and the introduction of 5G support across the lineup. The HomePod Mini improves Siri’s smart home capabilities, introduces a new feature called...