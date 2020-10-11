Postmaster General Louis DeJoy donated more than $685,000 to the Republican National Convention

Wochit Business - Published 3 days ago Video Credit:- Published Friend Of Trump USPS Postmaster General To Be Repped By Friend Of Trump 00:35 Postmaster General Louis DeJoy has been on the hot seat for some time now, due to his management choices that have led to a mail delivery slowdown. According to Business Insider, the House Oversight Committee has since launched an investigation into his private business. It follows a report from the...