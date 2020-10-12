Best Google Chrome Extensions You Should Be Using In 2020
Monday, 12 October 2020 () Google Chrome is undeniably the most widely used web browser in the world. Google has already put in a lot of effort in the Chrome browser to present a clean interface, smooth performance, easy syncing features, and much more. But there are ways to further enhance its functionalities and achieve greater productivity during browsing sessions […]
Privacy legislation and browsers' third-party cookie deprecation were just the start. Tech companies' latest moves to limit ad targeting aim to do so at the operation system level. Apple has declared..