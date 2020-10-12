Office 2019 vs. Office 365: Microsoft Office plans compared

Global  
 

Now that Microsoft is ending support for Office 2010, you have two primary upgrade choices: Office 2019 or Office 365 (which was recently renamed to Microsoft 365). While both offer Office apps, they differ in how you buy them, what apps they include, and how they are supported. Here's how to decide between the two.

*Should I buy Office 2019?*

Office 2019 is Microsoft's effort to appease users who would prefer to stick to tradition and buy standalone software. If that's you, go ahead. But Microsoft isn't making it easy or appealing. You will get limited choices, no services, no security, no support, and no updates. There's also no guarantee that Microsoft will follow up Office 2019 with another standalone version, so enjoy it while you can. 

