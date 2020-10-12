Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Is Prime Day worth it? Or should you wait until Black Friday?

PC World Monday, 12 October 2020 ()
Since its launch in 2015, Amazon’s annual Prime Day sale has improved steadily for tech bargain hunters. You can scoop up some genuinely good deals—in fact, last year was the first time you could build a whole gaming PC with Prime Day finds.

But 2020 has upended all regular expectations, including Prime Day’s timing. (Normally, it’s held in July.) Since October 13 and 14 fall so close to Black Friday, a lot of people have asked: Should I buy during Prime Day or wait for November’s sales?

The answer varies—here’s how to figure it out for your situation.

To read this article in full, please click here
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ABC Action News - Published
News video: Prime Day 2020 isn't the only option for the best online deals with several retailers offering sales

Prime Day 2020 isn't the only option for the best online deals with several retailers offering sales 01:30

 Amazon's 'Prime Day' 2020 is expected to offer massive deals on thousands of items, including electronics, home goods, fitness equipment, kitchen appliances and much more. However, it's not the only retailer offer big bargains, and retail experts are encouraging shoppers to price compare. Story:...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Grab this huge Prime Day 2020 deal on Garmin GPS smartwatches [Video]

Grab this huge Prime Day 2020 deal on Garmin GPS smartwatches

Garmin is a household name for GPS, so it only makes sense that they make the most heavy duty GPS smartwatches. If you’re an active runner or explorer, you’ll love the topographic mapping and heart..

Credit: In the Know: Finds     Duration: 00:53Published
Here are some of the best Waterpik deals from Amazon Prime Day [Video]

Here are some of the best Waterpik deals from Amazon Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day is Oct. 13 and 14th of this year, and it’s delivering some serious deals for your dental hygiene. You can save up to 42% off on the Waterpik Countertop Aquarius, and if you aren’t..

Credit: In the Know: Finds     Duration: 00:52Published
Snag this awesome pet fountain that’s on sale during Amazon Prime Day [Video]

Snag this awesome pet fountain that’s on sale during Amazon Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day is happening now until October 14th and you can buy the coolest gadgets like this pet fountain. It filters your pets water and provides them with a fun way to drink. Plus, it’s super..

Credit: In the Know: Finds     Duration: 00:43Published

Related news from verified sources

How to find the best deals during Prime Day 2020

How to find the best deals during Prime Day 2020 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge Aside from Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Prime Day has become one of the biggest shopping moments of the year. It’s...
The Verge Also reported by •9to5ToysBusiness InsiderbetanewsMashable

Amazon Prime Day 2020 kicking off early holiday shopping season amid coronavirus pandemic

 For years, Amazon Prime Day's nickname was "Black Friday in July." Now, Amazon is helping to kick off the holiday shopping season in earnest.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •9to5Toysbetanews

Best Buy early Black Friday sale set for same dates as Prime Day

 Following last week’s Prime Day announcement, Walmart and Target both detailed their own two-day sales meant to compete with Amazon’s own event. However, as...
9to5Toys Also reported by •USATODAY.comBusiness InsiderMashable

Tweets about this

Prime_Punk

Punk_Prime- #BLM @kai_newkirk @PepperOceanna And abolish the electoral college! An Idahoian should not be worth 3.4x’s more then a… https://t.co/05v4mSMrDP 6 hours ago

prime_bee

Noxeema 🐝💛👄Jackson RT @votexochil: I’ve waited a long time for this moment! It took 30 minutes for me to vote. While it was worth it, Bexar County should see… 6 hours ago

mikecane

Mike Cane - Lockdowns Until 2025 Bezos should have used some of his $$$ to twist arms in Congress for monthly relief checks. Let's see if Prime Day… https://t.co/Jkm1Vc3QOq 6 hours ago

resellsnkrs21

Sneaker Reseller RT @Profit_Methods: In less than a week, nearly 100 free items have been posted in our server. Ranging in value from $5-$150+, members hav… 7 hours ago

apeacock86

Aaron Peacock @zidave0 Thank you! I’ve been contemplating for a while if I should get them or not. Now they are part of Prime Day… https://t.co/ERNpPU6fcS 8 hours ago

Profit_Methods

Profit Methods In less than a week, nearly 100 free items have been posted in our server. Ranging in value from $5-$150+, members… https://t.co/YChq9aZd5z 9 hours ago

JGShankaran

Justin how does one navigate prime day sales? is it even worth it?? should I be buying my bubbalicious in bulk rn??? 11 hours ago

eXpertPC

eXpertPC Is Prime Day worth it? Or should you wait until Black Friday?: Since its launch in 2015, Amazon’s annual Prime Day… https://t.co/ooGv19m8cI 17 hours ago