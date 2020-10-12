Facebook bans Holocaust denial content Monday, 12 October 2020 ( 4 minutes ago )

In addition to removing content that denies or distorts the Holocaust, the company says that, starting later this year, it will direct anyone searching on Facebook for terms related to this topic to “credible information” supplied by third-party sources.



"Facebook users searching for the..." Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge Facebook has announced it will remove all content on its platform that “denies or distorts the Holocaust .” The company says this expansion of its hate speech policies is a response to what it calls “the well-documented rise in anti-Semitism globally and the alarming level of ignorance about the Holocaust, especially among young people.” Facebook has previously faced strong criticism for letting Holocaust denial content spread freely on its platform.In addition to removing content that denies or distorts the Holocaust, the company says that, starting later this year, it will direct anyone searching on Facebook for terms related to this topic to “credible information” supplied by third-party sources."Facebook users searching for the..." 👓 View full article

