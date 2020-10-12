Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Facebook bans Holocaust denial content

The Verge Monday, 12 October 2020 ()
Facebook bans Holocaust denial contentIllustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

Facebook has announced it will remove all content on its platform that “denies or distorts the Holocaust.” The company says this expansion of its hate speech policies is a response to what it calls “the well-documented rise in anti-Semitism globally and the alarming level of ignorance about the Holocaust, especially among young people.” Facebook has previously faced strong criticism for letting Holocaust denial content spread freely on its platform.

In addition to removing content that denies or distorts the Holocaust, the company says that, starting later this year, it will direct anyone searching on Facebook for terms related to this topic to “credible information” supplied by third-party sources.

"Facebook users searching for the..."
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Facebook Facebook American online social networking service

PM leaves Downing St for Commons [Video]

PM leaves Downing St for Commons

Prime Minister Boris Johnson departs 10 Downing Street for Parliament where he is expected to announce plans for a new three-tier system for localised Covid restrictions. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:26Published
Three-tier 'traffic light' lockdown system to be unveiled [Video]

Three-tier 'traffic light' lockdown system to be unveiled

England will be carved up into 'medium', 'high', or 'very high' local Covid-19 alert areas under a new three-tier lockdown system The classification of areas will determine what type of appropriate intervention is made to combat local coronavirus outbreaks. Report by Fullerg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:49Published
Van-Tam: Covid picked up pace in northern England [Video]

Van-Tam: Covid picked up pace in northern England

Professor Jonathan Van-Tam says the Covid pandemic has "picked up pace" in the north of England, however infection rates are increasing across the UK. He urged people to continue using the NHS test and trace system which remains "vitally important". Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:54Published

The Holocaust The Holocaust Genocide of the European Jews by Nazi Germany and other groups

Florida Principal in Holocaust Dispute Is Reinstated

 The principal, William Latson, had been fired after an email exchange about staying “politically neutral” about Holocaust education became public.
NYTimes.com

Ervin Staub: A Holocaust survivor’s mission to train ‘heroic bystanders’

 Training based on Ervin Staub's idea of bystander intervention is driving police reform in the US.
BBC News
Belongings of Holocaust survivor Wladyslaw Szpilman, real-life hero of 'The Pianist', up for auction [Video]

Belongings of Holocaust survivor Wladyslaw Szpilman, real-life hero of 'The Pianist', up for auction

A fountain pen, silver pocket watch and other prized possessions of the late Jewish-Polish composer Wladyslaw Szpilman go under the hammer in Warsaw next week.

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 01:20Published

Related videos from verified sources

Facebook bans QAnon conspiracy theory accounts across all platforms [Video]

Facebook bans QAnon conspiracy theory accounts across all platforms

Facebook says it will ban QAnon accounts across all platforms including pages that "do not contain violent content".

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 02:33Published
RS Prasad writes to Facebook; alleges political bias, slams 'selective leaks' [Video]

RS Prasad writes to Facebook; alleges political bias, slams 'selective leaks'

A war of letters has broken out between the Congress and the BJP over the censoring of content on Facebook. After the Congress party sent letters to the social media giant claiming favoritism by..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:09Published
Facebook threatens to stop news sharing in Australia over law that would make them pay for content [Video]

Facebook threatens to stop news sharing in Australia over law that would make them pay for content

Facebook said it would block publishers and people from sharing news content over proposed legislation in Australia that would have them pay for news.

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 02:48Published

Related news from verified sources

Facebook bans Holocaust denial, distortion posts

 Facebook is banning posts that deny or distort the Holocaust and will start directing people to authoritative sources if they search for information about the...
SeattlePI.com Also reported by •NewsmaxJerusalem PostNYTimes.com

Florida principal fired after Holocaust comments that ignited outrage rehired

 The Palm Beach County School Board narrowly voted 4-3 Wednesday to rehire a principal who ignited a nationwide controversy last year when told a parent that he...
FOXNews.com Also reported by •Jerusalem Postcbs4.comNYTimes.com

Daughter of Holocaust survivor sues historian over claim her dead mother had a lesbian relationship with a Nazi guard

 The daughter of a deceased Holocaust survivor has begun a legal battle with a researcher ​who claimed that her mother had a lesbian relationship with a Nazi...
PinkNews Also reported by •Deutsche Welle

Tweets about this