|
Samsung Galaxy M51, Galaxy S10 to get big discount on Amazon: Check details
Monday, 12 October 2020 ()
The Samsung Galaxy M51 phone will receive a big price drop during Amazon Great Indian sale. This is quite surprising as the device was just recently launched in India. The Samsung Galaxy M51 will get a price drop of Rs 2,500, and you will be able to buy it for Rs 22,499. This price is for […]
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this