Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Samsung Galaxy M51, Galaxy S10 to get big discount on Amazon: Check details

BGR India Monday, 12 October 2020 ()
Samsung Galaxy M51, Galaxy S10 to get big discount on Amazon: Check detailsThe Samsung Galaxy M51 phone will receive a big price drop during Amazon Great Indian sale. This is quite surprising as the device was just recently launched in India. The Samsung Galaxy M51 will get a price drop of Rs 2,500, and you will be able to buy it for Rs 22,499. This price is for […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Gets $300 Discount On Amazon [Video]

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Gets $300 Discount On Amazon

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Gets $300 Discount On Amazon

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:30Published

Related news from verified sources

Samsung’s Galaxy Note 10 hits best price yet at $550 following $395 discount

 Microsoft’s official eBay storefront offers the unlocked Samsung Galaxy Note 10 256GB for* $549.99 shipped*. Down from the $945 you’d pay at Amazon right...
9to5Toys


Tweets about this