DJI’s Osmo Pocket comes bundled with official accessories for $280 (Save 31%) Monday, 12 October 2020 ( 8 minutes ago )

B&H is currently bundling the DJI Osmo Pocket Camera with its official Expansion Kit for *$279.95 shipped*. Not only is today’s offer $19 under what you’d pay on the Osmo Pocket by itself, but compared to the $408 value of the entire package you’re saving 31%, with this discount beating our previous mention by $5, and marking a new all-time low. Combining a 3-axis gimbal and 4K camera, DJI Osmo Pocket is a great option for recording buttery-smooth footage without having to rely on your smartphone. Alongside the video capabilities, it can also snap 12MP stills while benefiting from the same stabilization tech to avoid blurry shots. The added accessories score you a 32GB microSD card, mount, wireless module, and controller wheel attachment. Over 1,600 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating and you can learn more over at DroneDJ. Head below the fold for more.



more… 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Pocket Your Face Protection in Style!



Entrepreneur, Lloyd Yates began his company, Tylmen Ties at the age of 19. His focus – bring back style with accessories like pocket squares and ties. His inspiration was his great grandfather, who.. Credit: Localish Duration: 03:23 Published on September 10, 2020

Tweets about this

