Prime Day takes up to $150 off HD/4K Dolby Vision Fire TV Editions from $80

9to5Toys Monday, 12 October 2020 ()
With Prime Day deal pricing starting to take effect across the site, we’re tracking a number of deals on both HD and 4K UHD Insignia and Toshiba Fire TV Editions. These deals are limited to those with Prime memberships only and include free shipping across the board. One of our favorite deals this Prime Day is the Toshiba 43-inch 4K Dolby Vision Fire TV Edition for *$209.99*. Normally $330, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is consequentially the best available. With a 43-inch screen here, this TV is the perfect upgrade for your office or game room. It sports Dolby Vision HDR, and packs Fire TV built-in to deliver a smart experience without the necessity of an external streaming media player. On the back, you’ll find three HDMI inputs, USB, Ethernet, and more. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Head below for other great Fire TV Edition deals.

