Razer bundles up to $150 gift cards with its monitors, new releases, and more

9to5Toys Monday, 12 October 2020 ()
Razer is currently celebrating its Razercon event by bundling upwards of* $150* gift cards with its PCs, gaming accessories, and more. Orders of $700 or more will lock-in the full* $150* Razer credit, while $400 purchases get *$75*, spending $300 earns a *$50* bonus, and $100 will reward you *$10 *in cash to spend on future Razer buys. Gift cards will be automatically added to your cart at checkout. Alongside being able to save on all of the new gear that was just announced over the weekend, all of Razer’s other gaming products, even gear that rarely goes on sale, is eligible for the promotion. So whether you’re looking to upgrade your battlestation or work from home setup, now is a great time to cash-in. Head below for some of our top picks from the Razercon promotion.

