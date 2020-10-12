Home Depot Pro Buy of the Week discounts RYOBI, DEWALT, more by up to 35%

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Eight-year-old conservationist who shares bedroom with over 50 spiders



Meet the eight-year-old conservationist who loves spiders so much that she shares her bedroom - with more than 50 of them.Hollie Greenhalgh also keeps two snakes and a scorpion as well as enclosures.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 02:40 Published 9 hours ago Political Campaigns Have Grown to Trust Viewer Data: Effectv’s Dan Sinagoga



Election Day is less than a month away, making it crucial for political campaigns to reach voters in hotly contested states and districts that have an outsized effect on the outcome. Targeting the 10%.. Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate Duration: 10:29 Published 3 days ago Teachers spend this many additional hours prepping for their classes a week



The average teacher is spending an additional eight-hour workday each week just preparing to teach, according to new research.The survey of 1,000 elementary school teachers revealed, if that continues.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:21 Published 3 days ago

Tweets about this