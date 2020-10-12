Home Depot Pro Buy of the Week discounts RYOBI, DEWALT, more by up to 35%
Monday, 12 October 2020 () This week only, Home Depot’s Pro Buy of the Week features *up to 35% off* tools from RYOBI, DEWALT, and many more. Free shipping is available for all. Our top pick is the RYOBI 18V ONE+ Cordless Compression Nailer for *$99*. As a comparison, it typically sells for $119. Today’s deals are in-line with our previous mentions in 2020. This nailer is great for basic jobs around the house, such as hanging fabric or doing detailed work on finished projects. You’ll receive the nailer itself, an 18V battery, wall charger, and sample staples. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Head below for even more deals.
Election Day is less than a month away, making it crucial for political campaigns to reach voters in hotly contested states and districts that have an outsized effect on the outcome. Targeting the 10%..
The average teacher is spending an additional eight-hour workday each week just preparing to teach, according to new research.The survey of 1,000 elementary school teachers revealed, if that continues..