Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Amazon Prime Day 2020 top tech deals

betanews Tuesday, 13 October 2020 ()
Amazon Prime Day is a bit of a misnomer, as it is two days long (October 13 and 14). But hey, who can argue with that? Having 48 hours of great deals is like celebrating Christmas in October! Hell, some people are predicting these Prime Day deals could be even better than Black Friday. We here at BetaNews have been sharing top technology news with you for over 20 years, so obviously, we know good tech deals when we see them. So to help you navigate Amazon Prime Day 2020, we have compiled some of the best deals. ALSO READ:… [Continue Reading]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: USA Today Tech (Domestic) - Published
News video: 5 tips to get the most out of Amazon Prime Day

5 tips to get the most out of Amazon Prime Day 01:43

 Make sure to check off this list to get the best deals for Amazon Prime Day.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Shoppers Prepare For Prime Day [Video]

Shoppers Prepare For Prime Day

At long last it has finally arrived - Amazon Prime Day! As the biggest online retail event gets underway, one economist spoke with KDKA's Royce Jones about what to expect.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 02:16Published
Amazon Prime Day attracting shoppers and scammers, how to protect yourself when shopping online [Video]

Amazon Prime Day attracting shoppers and scammers, how to protect yourself when shopping online

Holiday shopping has come early. Amazon’s Prime Day starts at midnight and goes through Wednesday. It’s the online giant’s largest sales event of the year, and it’s also a prime opportunity for..

Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR     Duration: 03:15Published
COVID Pandemic Reshaping Holiday Shopping Season As Retailers Offer Major Deals In October [Video]

COVID Pandemic Reshaping Holiday Shopping Season As Retailers Offer Major Deals In October

Major retailers are kicking off Black Friday in October with major deals online, trying to lure families who may be more budget conscious. CBS2's Christina Fan reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:22Published

Related news from verified sources

The best deals to shop from Walmart's competing Amazon Prime Day 2020 sale

 The Walmart Big Save Sale has Amazon Prime Day 2020-worthy deals of its own to shop this year in answer to the mega-retailer's huge sale—shop our top picks.
USATODAY.com

Best Amazon Prime Day 2020 early deals: tech, gadgets, and more

 Plus, a nice teaser of what’s coming tomorrow
Upworthy

Amazon Prime Day: The Best Early Apple Discounts

 Amazon will kick off Prime Day 2020 tonight at midnight, and the event will introduce hundreds of deals through Wednesday, October 14. To add on top of the two...
MacRumours.com


Tweets about this

StopMalvertisin

Kimberly BetaNews | Amazon Prime Day 2020 top tech deals https://t.co/nmJAHla5Bh 3 minutes ago

slimbeachbody

Slim Beach Body Amazon Prime Day 2020: The Best Deals Across Tech, Home, Fitness, and Beauty https://t.co/Mly1PZF6EC https://t.co/gLNx6lFie9 13 minutes ago

brianfagioli

Brian Fagioli Amazon Prime Day 2020 top tech deals #AmazonPrimeDay #AmazonPrime #Amazon #dealsoftheday #dealsandsteals #Deals… https://t.co/7e7zGRpgFe 18 minutes ago

IndyLife

Independent Lifestyle We’ve got #AmazonPrimeDay’s best tech deals https://t.co/24M8Qmn2pK 25 minutes ago

StephenFenech

Stephen Fenech RT @TechGuideAU: .@amazon Prime Day kicks off with some big tech bargains - check out the deals from @SamsungAU, @Bose, @NintendoAmerica, @… 26 minutes ago

TechGuideAU

Tech Guide .@amazon Prime Day kicks off with some big tech bargains - check out the deals from @SamsungAU, @Bose,… https://t.co/gLoefGCXu0 27 minutes ago

BetaNews

BetaNews.com Amazon Prime Day 2020 top tech deals https://t.co/uBFlKlCddE 29 minutes ago