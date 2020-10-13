Malaysian on-demand work platform GoGet lands $2 million Series A
Tuesday, 13 October 2020 () GoGet, a Malaysian on-demand work platform, announced today that it has raised a $2 million Series A led by Monk’s Hill Ventures. The platform currently has 20,000 gig workers, who are called “GoGetters,” and has onboarded 5,000 businesses, including Lazada Malaysia, IKEA Malaysia, Foodpanda and flower delivery service BloomThis. While Malaysia has other on-demand work […]
The "omnichannel utopia" is a place where buyers and sellers of media can agreeably determine the value of viewer attention among a growing array of content choices and delivery platforms. Advertisers..
"Big Blue" wants to pull advertising out of the darkness. IBM isn't just operator of Watson, the AI engine being used to make advertising more efficient - it is also a big ad buyer in its own right. In..
LONDON - Almost a year after it was announced, the addressable advertising platform from the UK's biggest commercial broadcaster is about to go fully live. In November 2019, ITV announced Planet V, a..