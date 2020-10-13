Global  
 

Malaysian on-demand work platform GoGet lands $2 million Series A

TechCrunch Tuesday, 13 October 2020
GoGet, a Malaysian on-demand work platform, announced today that it has raised a $2 million Series A led by Monk’s Hill Ventures. The platform currently has 20,000 gig workers, who are called “GoGetters,” and has onboarded 5,000 businesses, including Lazada Malaysia, IKEA Malaysia, Foodpanda and flower delivery service BloomThis. While Malaysia has other on-demand work […]
