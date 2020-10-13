Global  
 

Apple iPhone 12 launching today: Four iPhone models, new AirPods Studio, and more

BGR India Tuesday, 13 October 2020 ()
Apple will host its “Hi Speed” launch event today where it is expected to announce the highly anticipated iPhone 12 series. The iPhone 12 series has long been awaited since the September launch event that only saw two new iPads and Apple Watch. Today’s event is also expected to make some announcements on the rumored […]
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Apple's new 'iPhone 12' has a 5G problem

Apple's new 'iPhone 12' has a 5G problem 01:42

 5G will finally get its U.S. closeup with the expected debut of Apple Inc's next iPhone on Tuesday. But the blazing speeds promised will not materialize for most Americans. Conway G. Gittens has more.

