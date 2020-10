Microsoft Counterstrikes On Trickbot Botnet To Safeguard US Elections Tuesday, 13 October 2020 ( 44 minutes ago )

Trickbot botnet that has infected over a million devices has finally been taken down by Microsoft in collaboration with cybersecurity and telecom companies to safeguard upcoming US elections. The mutual efforts of the tech giant, telecom companies, and security researchers have disrupted the command and control servers of the notorious botnet. Security researchers from cybersecurity […] πŸ‘“ View full article

