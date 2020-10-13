Global  
 

Vivo V20 with 44MP Selfie camera launched in India: Price, specifications, features

BGR India Tuesday, 13 October 2020 ()
Vivo has launched ‘Vivo V20‘ smartphone in its camera focused V-series portfolio ahead of festive season in India. The smartphone features an44-megapixel eye-auto focus selfie-camera. The Vivo V20 will be available in three color options – midnight jazz, sunset melody and moonlight sonata. The company has kept the price at Rs 24,990 for the 8GB+128GB […]
