Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Apple Already Knows What iPhone 12 Model Will Be a Huge Seller

Softpedia Tuesday, 13 October 2020 ()
Apple Already Knows What iPhone 12 Model Will Be a Huge SellerApple is projected to take the wraps off the new-generation iPhone in just a few hours, with this year’s lineup to include four different models, as it follows:   5.4-inch all-new iPhone 12 mini 6.1-inch iPhone 12 (iPhone 11 successor) 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro (iPhone 11 Pro Max successor) 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max (iPhone 11 Pro Max successor)  Needless to say, many expect the iPhone 12 mini to be the best-selling model in the entire lineup, not only because it’s a new device that would appeal to those who want a standard-sized iPhone but also because of the price, as this is likely to be the most affordable model in the entire lineup. According to people familiar with the matter, the iPhone 12 mini will be available from $699, while the iPhone 12 will start at $799. So theoretically, there’s a good chance there’ll be a $100 difference between the two, and yet, the 6.1-inch device is still likely to be the best-selling mo...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Apple's new 'iPhone 12' has a 5G problem

Apple's new 'iPhone 12' has a 5G problem 01:42

 5G will finally get its U.S. closeup with the expected debut of Apple Inc's next iPhone on Tuesday. But the blazing speeds promised will not materialize for most Americans. Conway G. Gittens has more.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Apple's iPhone 12 Event preview: 4 new iPhones? [Video]

Apple's iPhone 12 Event preview: 4 new iPhones?

iPhone 12 Mini?

Credit: Mashable Studio     Duration: 04:19Published
Details of iPhone 12 Leak [Video]

Details of iPhone 12 Leak

New details about iPhone 12 have been revealed by a leaker names "Kang." "Kang" the phone's price, release date, camera specifications, colors, and other information. He is said to have a strong..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:26Published
Apple iPhone 12 and 12 Pro: What to expect [Video]

Apple iPhone 12 and 12 Pro: What to expect

Roundup of rumors and leaks.

Credit: engadget     Duration: 08:20Published

Tweets about this