Apple Already Knows What iPhone 12 Model Will Be a Huge Seller
Tuesday, 13 October 2020 () Apple is projected to take the wraps off the new-generation iPhone in just a few hours, with this year’s lineup to include four different models, as it follows: 5.4-inch all-new iPhone 12 mini 6.1-inch iPhone 12 (iPhone 11 successor) 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro (iPhone 11 Pro Max successor) 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max (iPhone 11 Pro Max successor) Needless to say, many expect the iPhone 12 mini to be the best-selling model in the entire lineup, not only because it’s a new device that would appeal to those who want a standard-sized iPhone but also because of the price, as this is likely to be the most affordable model in the entire lineup. According to people familiar with the matter, the iPhone 12 mini will be available from $699, while the iPhone 12 will start at $799. So theoretically, there’s a good chance there’ll be a $100 difference between the two, and yet, the 6.1-inch device is still likely to be the best-selling mo...