Among Us New Update: Anonymous Voting, Colorblind Support, And More!

Fossbytes Tuesday, 13 October 2020 ()
In response to the game’s immense popularity, Among Us developer InnerSloth is working hard on a new update. As reported by Attack Of The Fanboy, Among Us is getting new enhancements, including anonymous voting, taskbar visibility option, and colorblind support. These features are available in the Steam Beta and will soon be released for all PC […]
