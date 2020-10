Pat Porter RT @michaelmina_lab: So important in this pandemic to NOT let RARE events make the headlines & grab our attention @NPR - this should NOT b… 4 minutes ago Monica Dankers🍁 RT @SciInsider: A Nevada man was reinfected with the coronavirus — the first confirmed case in the US — and the second time was worse https… 6 minutes ago Derajon Slaughter RT @aurelienpiat: A Nevada man was reinfected with the coronavirus the first confirmed case in the US and the second tim... https://t.co/… 8 minutes ago Election News Channel A Nevada man was reinfected with the coronavirus — the first confirmed case in the US — and the second time was wor… https://t.co/QQyVcPLmGP 13 minutes ago Blanca Bermudez RT @iElielSepulchro: A Nevada man was reinfected with the coronavirus — the first confirmed case in the US — and the second time was worse… 16 minutes ago Eliel Sepulchro A Nevada man was reinfected with the coronavirus — the first confirmed case in the US — and the second time was wor… https://t.co/uQy2FroOZS 17 minutes ago Jason S ♋🇺🇸 Business Insider - A Nevada man was reinfected with the coronavirus — the first confirmed case in the US — and the… https://t.co/sqG733iOAd 19 minutes ago Aurélien A Nevada man was reinfected with the coronavirus the first confirmed case in the US and the second tim... https://t.co/aoWbryzhh4 #tech 20 minutes ago