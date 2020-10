Watch Blue Origin launch its reusable New Shepard rocket live, with a key NASA system test on board Tuesday, 13 October 2020 ( 12 minutes ago )

Blue Origin is set to return to active flight today, after a hiatus of nearly a year since its last launch in December 2019. Today's launch is a mission for the company's New Shepard reusable sub-orbital rocket – a record-setting sixth flight for this particular rocket, which first flew and landed back in December 2017.