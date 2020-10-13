Tesla To Release ‘Full Self-Driving (FSD) Beta’ Next Tuesday: Elon Musk Tuesday, 13 October 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Tesla will release a Full Self-Driving (FSD) Beta version for some drivers next week, says its CEO Elon Musk. While replying to an article by a publisher recently, Elon tweeted that FSD is releasing next Tuesday, as promised. Last month, on Battery Day, Elon Musk announced that Tesla would release FSD Beta in about a […] 👓 View full article

