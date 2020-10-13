|
The Verge’s guide to Prime Day 2020
Tuesday, 13 October 2020 ()
Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge
Amazon Prime Day 2020 is finally here. It’s the two-day window of time when Prime members get exclusive access to some of the year’s best deals on everything, including technology that rarely sees a discount. Normally held in July, this year’s Prime Day festivities were moved to October, likely due to the coronavirus pandemic. Now, Prime Day finds itself pushed closer to the biggest shopping holidays of the year: Black Friday and Cyber Monday.
Instead of showing you every slight price cut under the sun, we’re collecting only the best deals on products that we think you’ll love. From video games and 4K TVs to laptops and headphones, you’ll be able to get a big haul for less if you’re a Prime member. If you’re fast enough on the draw to...
