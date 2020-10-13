Global  
 

The Verge’s guide to Prime Day 2020

The Verge Tuesday, 13 October 2020 ()
The Verge's guide to Prime Day 2020

Amazon Prime Day 2020 is finally here. It’s the two-day window of time when Prime members get exclusive access to some of the year’s best deals on everything, including technology that rarely sees a discount. Normally held in July, this year’s Prime Day festivities were moved to October, likely due to the coronavirus pandemic. Now, Prime Day finds itself pushed closer to the biggest shopping holidays of the year: Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Instead of showing you every slight price cut under the sun, we’re collecting only the best deals on products that we think you’ll love. From video games and 4K TVs to laptops and headphones, you’ll be able to get a big haul for less if you’re a Prime member. If you’re fast enough on the draw to...
Video Credit: ABC Action News
News video: Prime Day 2020 isn't the only option for the best online deals with several retailers offering sales

Prime Day 2020 isn't the only option for the best online deals with several retailers offering sales

 Amazon's 'Prime Day' 2020 is expected to offer massive deals on thousands of items, including electronics, home goods, fitness equipment, kitchen appliances and much more. However, it's not the only retailer offer big bargains, and retail experts are encouraging shoppers to price compare. Story:...

The Verge

Google Fi now directly sells Samsung phones and adds a new 5G map

 Photo by Brennan King / The Verg

Google is expanding the phones that it sells directly to use with its Google Fi network, with the company now..
The Verge
YouTube rolls out 'YouTube Shorts' in India [Video]

YouTube rolls out 'YouTube Shorts' in India

YouTube has rolled out a new short-form video creator called YouTube Shorts in India and this has been done to give competition to Chinese video-sharing application TikTok. As per a report in the Verge, Shorts will allow people to make 15-second videos and it can be set to music as well.

Credit: ANI
Sony opens invite-only online registration for PlayStation 5 preorders [Video]

Sony opens invite-only online registration for PlayStation 5 preorders

Sony has decided to open invite-only online registration for customers in order to let them pre-order the upcoming PlayStation 5 console directly from the company. There will only a limited quantity of PS5 consoles available for pre-order this holiday season, the Verge reported. According to the official announcement made by Sony, the invitation program will give a chance to existing PlayStation customers to order the upcoming console. Filling out the registration form will not guarantee an invite to be able to preorder the console, as invitations will be distributed based on previous interests and PlayStation activities, the Verge reported. And even if the customer ends up gets an invite, they are still not guaranteed a preorder. Each invitation will be open for a limited time, and there would be limits on just a single console preorder per PSN ID.

Credit: ANI

Amazon (company)

The best headphone deals you can get during Prime Day 2020

 Photo by Chris Welch / The Verge

Amazon Prime Day 2020 has brought several good deals on headphones of all kinds, including Sony’s new WH-1000XM4..
The Verge
Amazon Prime Day Mega Sale Starts Today [Video]

Amazon Prime Day Mega Sale Starts Today

The 48 hour event takes place on October 13th and 14th

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO

Shoppers Prepare For Prime Day [Video]

Shoppers Prepare For Prime Day

At long last it has finally arrived - Amazon Prime Day! As the biggest online retail event gets underway, one economist spoke with KDKA's Royce Jones about what to expect.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh
Amazon Prime Day attracting shoppers and scammers, how to protect yourself when shopping online [Video]

Amazon Prime Day attracting shoppers and scammers, how to protect yourself when shopping online

Holiday shopping has come early. Amazon’s Prime Day starts at midnight and goes through Wednesday. It’s the online giant’s largest sales event of the year, and it’s also a prime opportunity for..

Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR
Push To Replace Columbus Day In Boston With Indigenous Peoples’ Day [Video]

Push To Replace Columbus Day In Boston With Indigenous Peoples’ Day

WBZ TV's Lisa Gresci reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston

Prime Day iPad deals: Save on the latest 10.2-inch iPad, 2020 iPad Pro, more

 Amazon’s 2-day Prime Day event is officially underway and the deals are coming in at a steady pace already. Additional retailers like Best Buy, Target, and...
9to5Toys Also reported by •Upworthy9to5MacMashableUSATODAY.com

Here are the best Prime Day 2020 deals you can get right now

Here are the best Prime Day 2020 deals you can get right now The Samsung Galaxy S20 is one of the many tech products discounted during Amazon Prime Day 2020. | Photo by Brennan King / The Verge Amazon Prime Day 2020 is...
The Verge Also reported by •MashableUpworthyUSATODAY.comMacRumours.com9to5MacBusiness InsiderWhich?

