League of Legends’ latest champion is a colorful pop star

The newest character to join the fantasy strategy game League of Legends is a pop star who started out as a social media influencer. League developer Riot has officially unveiled Seraphine, a mage described as "the starry-eyed songstress." You can get a full run-down of her in-game abilities right here. While she looks like a unique addition to the game, one of the most interesting things about the character is how she was revealed. For months, a virtual influencer named Seraphine was posting photos and music on Twitter and Instagram, and fans slowly started to realize she was part of the League universe, though it wasn't until last month that Riot confirmed it was behind the character.


