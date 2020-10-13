Amazon’s offering Levi’s jeans up to 50% off from just $30 shipped, today only
Tuesday, 13 October 2020 () Today only, as part of its Prime Day Deals, Amazon is offering* up to 50% off* Levi’s jeans, jackets, t-shirts, and more. One of the most notable deals from this event is the men’s 511 Slim Fit Jeans for *$40.87 shipped*. Regularly priced at up to $55, that’s one of the lowest rates we’ve seen in months. These jeans can be dressed up or down seamlessly and they’re available in an array of color options. Plus, the slim fit features a tapered hem that can easily be rolled for a stylish look. Rated 4.5/5 stars with over 13,000 reviews. Head below the jump to find even more deals today.
