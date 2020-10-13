Microsoft Office Apps Show Up on Windows 10 for No Clear Reason Tuesday, 13 October 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Microsoft Office PWAs allow you to access the online versions of Word, Excel, and PowerPoint right from the desktop, all powered by a browser of your choice on Windows 10. However, the way PWAs have been designed requires the user to manually access a website offering such an app and then manually request the installation. In other words, if you want the Office PWAs to show up on your Windows 10 desktop, you need to connect to the online version of the productivity suite with a browser that supports PWAs, such as Google Chrome or Microsoft Edge, and then manually choose to install the apps. Nevertheless, something strange happened recently on a series of Windows 10 devices, according to BornCity. More specifically, the Microsoft Office PWAs ended up installed on Windows 10 computers for no clear reason, even without users specifically asking for the whole thing. How thi...


