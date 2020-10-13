USB-C adorns ViewSonic’s pocketable Smart Projector: $150 (New low, Save $80) Tuesday, 13 October 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Amazon is offering the ViewSonic M1 Mini+ Smart Ultra Portable LED Projector for *$149.99 shipped*. That’s $80 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest Amazon price we have tracked by $25. This compact projector from ViewSonic measures just four inches in height and width, delivering a pocketable solution that’s easy to take anywhere. Built-in Wi-Fi allows you to stream from Netflix, YouTube, and more. An internal battery allows you to watch 480p content for up to 2.5 hours on a single charge. Even better, USB-C is how it is refueled, helping you forge ahead towards that single cable lifestyle we all long for. Rated 4/5 stars. more… 👓 View full article

