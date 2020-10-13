Global  
 

Google stops selling music through the Play Store

engadget Tuesday, 13 October 2020 ()
We knew it was coming, but as of this week, you can no longer buy individual music tracks and albums through the Google Play Store (via Thurrott). “The Music store on Google Play is no longer available,” the company says on the web version of its dig...
