Men’s health subscription startup Numan closes £10M Series A funding round Tuesday, 13 October 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Launched almost 18 months ago, Numan joined the growing list of sites aiming at men’s health, such as Roman and Hims, for example. Numan launched aiming to promote accessible medical remedies for Erectile Dysfunction but has since expanded into other areas to building a brand around pharmaceuticals on subscription. It has now closed a £10M […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this