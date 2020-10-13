Apple announces $799 iPhone 12: new design, 5G cellular, Ceramic Shield glass, blue color finish

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Half of Americans have a family recipe they believe would 'wow' a professional chef



Half of Americans think they have a family recipe worthy enough to be sold in a five-star restaurant, according to new research.The survey asked 2,000 Americans about their cooking habits and found 53%.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:41 Published 4 hours ago Apple's new 'iPhone 12' has a 5G problem



5G will finally get its U.S. closeup with the expected debut of Apple Inc's next iPhone on Tuesday. But the blazing speeds promised will not materialize for most Americans. Conway G. Gittens has more. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:42 Published 21 hours ago Americans looking forward to the autumn chill of fall



The perfect temperature for fall is 53 degrees Fahrenheit, according to new research.And we're currently in the peak of fall: the survey of 2,000 Americans revealed the first two weeks of October are.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:53 Published 1 day ago

Tweets about this