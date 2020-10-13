|
Apple announces $799 iPhone 12: new design, 5G cellular, Ceramic Shield glass, blue color finish
Tuesday, 13 October 2020 ()
Apple today announced the new iPhone 12, featuring a 6.1-inch OLED display. The iPhone 12 is one of four models unveiled today as part of the new fall iPhone lineup. iPhone 12 will go on sale for $799, and the smaller iPhone 12 mini starts at $699.
All new iPhones support 5G and feature a new industrial design with flat edges and thinner bezels. The phone looks a lot like an iPhone 5 but with a full-screen face. The iPhone 12 comes in five color finishes: black, white, red, green and blue.
