Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Apple announces $799 iPhone 12: new design, 5G cellular, Ceramic Shield glass, blue color finish

9to5Mac Tuesday, 13 October 2020 ()
Apple today announced the new iPhone 12, featuring a 6.1-inch OLED display. The iPhone 12 is one of four models unveiled today as part of the new fall iPhone lineup. iPhone 12 will go on sale for $799, and the smaller iPhone 12 mini starts at $699.

All new iPhones support 5G and feature a new industrial design with flat edges and thinner bezels. The phone looks a lot like an iPhone 5 but with a full-screen face. The iPhone 12 comes in five color finishes: black, white, red, green and blue.

more…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Half of Americans have a family recipe they believe would 'wow' a professional chef [Video]

Half of Americans have a family recipe they believe would 'wow' a professional chef

Half of Americans think they have a family recipe worthy enough to be sold in a five-star restaurant, according to new research.The survey asked 2,000 Americans about their cooking habits and found 53%..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:41Published
Apple's new 'iPhone 12' has a 5G problem [Video]

Apple's new 'iPhone 12' has a 5G problem

5G will finally get its U.S. closeup with the expected debut of Apple Inc's next iPhone on Tuesday. But the blazing speeds promised will not materialize for most Americans. Conway G. Gittens has more.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:42Published
Americans looking forward to the autumn chill of fall [Video]

Americans looking forward to the autumn chill of fall

The perfect temperature for fall is 53 degrees Fahrenheit, according to new research.And we're currently in the peak of fall: the survey of 2,000 Americans revealed the first two weeks of October are..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:53Published

Tweets about this