Apple HomePod Mini With ‘Intercom’ Launched At $99

Fossbytes Tuesday, 13 October 2020 ()
Apple just launched the new HomePod Mini with Intercom at its October 2020 event. The new HomePod Mini is priced at $99, you can order it starting November 6, and it’ll ship on November 16. The company also introduced Intercom, which is a feature that you can use to locally broadcast messages across HomePods and […]
Video Credit: TechCrunch TV News - Published
News video: Apple introduces the iPhone 12 and HomePod Mini

Apple introduces the iPhone 12 and HomePod Mini 01:54

 At its second virtual event in as many months, Apple announced four iPhones and a HomePod Mini. With the iPhone 12 range, the focus is on improved cameras and the introduction of 5G support across the lineup. The HomePod Mini improves Siri’s smart home capabilities, introduces a new feature called...

