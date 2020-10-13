Apple HomePod Mini With ‘Intercom’ Launched At $99 Tuesday, 13 October 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Apple just launched the new HomePod Mini with Intercom at its October 2020 event. The new HomePod Mini is priced at $99, you can order it starting November 6, and it'll ship on November 16. The company also introduced Intercom, which is a feature that you can use to locally broadcast messages across HomePods and


