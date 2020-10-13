|
iPhone 12 actually costs $829, advertised $799 price includes ‘carrier special offers’
Tuesday, 13 October 2020 ()
In an incredibly sneaky move, it turns out the iPhone 12 does not actually cost $799 as advertised. If you go to the website and look at the pricing for the iPhone 12, the SIM-free price is actually $829. The iPhone 12 mini is similarly $729, and not $699.
The top-line advertised prices actually include a $30 carrier discount, which is only available on AT&T and Verizon plans. That means if you are buying SIM-free unlocked or through T-Mobile or Sprint, the phone cost is $829. The same holds for the iPhone 12 mini …
more…
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this