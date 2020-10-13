|
Smart benches! Spark launches 5G mobile in downtown Auckland
Tuesday, 13 October 2020 ()
Spark says it has turned on commercial 5G mobile service in downtown Auckland today - an announcement that coincided with the launch of four new iPhone models that support 5G. Like rival Vodafone, Spark is not charging any surcharge...
|
|
Spark New Zealand Telecommunications company in New Zealand
Vodafone British multinational telecommunications company
Auckland Metropolitan area in North Island, New Zealand
