Smart benches! Spark launches 5G mobile in downtown Auckland

New Zealand Herald Tuesday, 13 October 2020 ()
Spark says it has turned on commercial 5G mobile service in downtown Auckland today - an announcement that coincided with the launch of four new iPhone models that support 5G. Like rival Vodafone, Spark is not charging any surcharge...
