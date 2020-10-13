|
NASA astronaut set to launch on Russian rocket as US transitions to private spacecraft
Tuesday, 13 October 2020 ()
NASA astronaut Kate Rubins (L) with Russian cosmonauts Sergey Ryzhikov (C) and Sergey Kud-Sverchkov (R). | Image: NASA
A new crew of three astronauts are launching to the International Space Station late tonight, blasting off on a Russian Soyuz rocket out of Kazakhstan. The trio are heading to the station about a month ahead of SpaceX’s next crewed Dragon launch, which will bring another set of four astronauts aboard the ISS in mid-November.
Heading up on this Soyuz flight are two Russian cosmonauts — Sergey Ryzhikov and Sergey Kud-Sverchkov — and NASA astronaut Kate Rubins, on her second trip to space. The trio will join three crew members who have been living on the ISS since April: Russian cosmonauts Anatoly Ivanishin and Ivan Vagner and NASA astronaut Chris Cassidy. However, their living arrangement won’t last long. Cassidy and his cosmonaut crew...
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Kathleen Rubins American microbiologist and NASA astronaut
Russia blasts off U.S. astronaut: end of an era?
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:36Published
NASA astronaut gears up for Soyuz launch to space stationAstronaut Kate Rubins is using NASA's last currently contracted Soyuz seat for a ride to the space station.
CBS News
ISS crew says air leak is not dangerous, will be fixed
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:36Published
How Astronauts Vote From Space
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:53Published
NASA Independent space agency of the United States Federal Government
New Shepard: Jeff Bezos' rocket tests Nasa Moon landing techThe New Shepard rocket carried technology designed to return humans to the Moon in four years.
BBC News
Nasa's new moonshot rules: No fighting or littering, pleaseNasa's new moonshot rules: No fighting and littering. And no trespassing at historic lunar landmarks like Apollo 11′s Tranquility Base.The space agency..
New Zealand Herald
SpaceX American private aerospace company
Launch of NASA’s SpaceX Crew-1 mission delayed until NovemberThe crew access arm leading to the Crew Dragon, atop the Falcon 9 | Image: SpaceX
NASA has delayed the launch of the SpaceX Crew-1 mission until..
The Verge
SpaceX Wins Pentagon Award for Missile-Tracking Satellites
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:48Published
Sergey Kud-Sverchkov Russian engineer and cosmonaut
Sergey Ryzhikov (cosmonaut) Russian cosmonaut
Christopher Cassidy American astronaut and U.S. Navy SEAL
International Space Station Space station in low Earth orbit
3 new crew members reach Int'l Space StationA trio of space travelers successfully reached the International Space Station on Wednesday, using for the first time a fast-track maneuver and two-orbit..
USATODAY.com
AP Top Stories October 14 AHere's the latest for Wednesday October 14th: Affordable Care Act looms large in Amy Coney Barrett hearings; Supreme Court lets Census field operations stop..
USATODAY.com
Russian, US astronauts launch to International Space StationA trio of space travelers has launched successfully to the International Space Station, for the first time using a fast-track maneuver to reach the orbiting..
WorldNews
Soyuz (spacecraft) Series of spacecraft designed for the Soviet space programme
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this