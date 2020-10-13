NASA astronaut set to launch on Russian rocket as US transitions to private spacecraft Tuesday, 13 October 2020 ( 19 hours ago )

A new crew of three astronauts are launching to the International Space Station late tonight, blasting off on a Russian Soyuz rocket out of Kazakhstan. The trio are heading to the station about a month ahead of SpaceX's next crewed Dragon launch, which will bring another set of four astronauts aboard the ISS in mid-November. Heading up on this Soyuz flight are two Russian cosmonauts — Sergey Ryzhikov and Sergey Kud-Sverchkov — and NASA astronaut Kate Rubins, on her second trip to space. The trio will join three crew members who have been living on the ISS since April: Russian cosmonauts Anatoly Ivanishin and Ivan Vagner and NASA astronaut Chris Cassidy. However, their living arrangement won't last long. Cassidy and his cosmonaut crew...


