NASA astronaut set to launch on Russian rocket as US transitions to private spacecraft

The Verge Tuesday, 13 October 2020 ()
NASA astronaut set to launch on Russian rocket as US transitions to private spacecraftNASA astronaut Kate Rubins (L) with Russian cosmonauts Sergey Ryzhikov (C) and Sergey Kud-Sverchkov (R). | Image: NASA

A new crew of three astronauts are launching to the International Space Station late tonight, blasting off on a Russian Soyuz rocket out of Kazakhstan. The trio are heading to the station about a month ahead of SpaceX’s next crewed Dragon launch, which will bring another set of four astronauts aboard the ISS in mid-November.

Heading up on this Soyuz flight are two Russian cosmonauts — Sergey Ryzhikov and Sergey Kud-Sverchkov — and NASA astronaut Kate Rubins, on her second trip to space. The trio will join three crew members who have been living on the ISS since April: Russian cosmonauts Anatoly Ivanishin and Ivan Vagner and NASA astronaut Chris Cassidy. However, their living arrangement won’t last long. Cassidy and his cosmonaut crew...
