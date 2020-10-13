Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Solar energy reaches historically low costs

The Verge Tuesday, 13 October 2020 ()
Solar energy reaches historically low costsPhoto by Manuel Romano/NurPhoto via Getty Images

In some parts of the world, solar power is now the cheapest source of electricity in history, thanks to policies encouraging renewable energy growth. That’s according to a new report released today by the International Energy Agency (IEA).

Sunshine is free, but the technology needed to turn it into usable electricity can be expensive. To encourage more people and companies to switch to solar power, countries can adjust their policies to make purchasing that equipment more affordable. Today, more than 130 countries have policies that lower the cost of building new solar installations. This is the first year that the IEA took such policies into consideration when calculating the cost of solar energy in its annual World Energy Outlook...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

International Energy Agency International Energy Agency intergovernmental organization

IEA lowers forecast for global oil demand [Video]

IEA lowers forecast for global oil demand

Major oil industry producers and traders are forecasting a bleak future for worldwide fuel demand, due to the coronavirus pandemic's ongoing assault on the global economy. Fred Katayama reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:13Published

Sunlight Sunlight Portion of the electromagnetic radiation given off by the Sun


World Energy Outlook


Related videos from verified sources

Pushing for female engineers in Nigeria [Video]

Pushing for female engineers in Nigeria

Anu Adasolum, an executive at Nigerian energy company Rensource, is pushing to get more women engineers on rooftops installing solar panels to provide power to homes and offices in Nigeria. Her goal is..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:13Published
Solar energy is better for the environment and your pockets [Video]

Solar energy is better for the environment and your pockets

Solar energy is better for the environment and your pockets

Credit: KMTV Action 3 News     Duration: 02:24Published
This 'solar skin' can charge your headphones [Video]

This 'solar skin' can charge your headphones

Exeger's Camilla Niva is working on a product called Powerfoyle, which helps electronic devices charge themselves via a 'solar skin' which converts specks of light into energy. Francesca Lynagh..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 03:02Published

Tweets about this