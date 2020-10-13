The $299 Oculus Quest 2 VR headset starts shipping today Tuesday, 13 October 2020 ( 10 minutes ago )

The



Quest 2 preorders have been open since September, and it’s available through Oculus’ own site and stores like The Oculus Quest 2, Facebook’s new virtual reality headset, has started shipping today. The Quest 2 is a cheaper, revamped version of the original 2019 Quest. It’s got the same untethered standalone design but with a new chipset and a big bump in screen resolution and controller battery life. And it’s starting at $299 for the base 64GB model and $399 for a 256GB version, a $100 drop from the original Quest.Quest 2 preorders have been open since September, and it’s available through Oculus’ own site and stores like Best Buy and Walmart , with a full list of retailers in Oculus’ announcement post. It was difficult to buy an original Quest over much of the past year, thanks to persistent supply problems, but the Quest 2 still appears to be... 👓 View full article

