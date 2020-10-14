Greenworks electric yard tools and more heavily discounted by up to 30%
Wednesday, 14 October 2020 () Today only, as part of its Prime Day Event, Amazon is taking *up to 30% off* Greenworks electric outdoor tools. Free shipping is available with a Prime membership. Headlining is the Greenworks G-MAX 17-inch 24V Electric Lawn Mower at *$209.99*. As a comparison, it typically goes for $300. Today’s offer is a new Amazon all-time low, as well. Greenworks provides two 24V 4Ah batteries with purchase here, plus a wall charger, and an integrated clipping bagger. If you’re looking to ditch the oil and gas routine this year, but don’t have a particularly large yard, this model is worth a look. Rated 4.1/5 stars. You’ll find more Greenworks deals down below.