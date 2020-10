Huawei plans to divest budget phone unit Honor: reports Wednesday, 14 October 2020 ( 8 hours ago )

Besieged by U.S. tech sanctions, Huawei may be looking to shake up its smartphone business that has taken a hit after losing core semiconductor parts and software services. The Chinese giant is in talks with Digital China Group to sell parts of Honor, its low-end, budget phone unit for 15-25 billion yuan ($2.2-3.7 billion), Reuters […] 👓 View full article

