You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Adele flaunts figure in bikini to celebrate Notting Hill Carnival



Adele flaunted figure in a Jamaican bikini to celebrate Notting Hill Carnival. Credit: Bang Media Duration: 00:30 Published on August 31, 2020 Notting Hill Carnival goes online for 2020



London’s largest-ever street party is not going to be stopped by Covid-19,just adapted. This year all the sights and sounds of the Notting Hill Carnivalwill be found online, instead of the streets of.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 02:02 Published on August 29, 2020 Notting Hill Carnival boss urges revellers to stay away and be ‘sensible’



The boss of Notting Hill Carnival has urged revellers to stay off the streetsthis weekend as the event moves online for the first time in its 54-yearhistory. Interviews with Matthew Phillip, Samantha.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:21 Published on August 28, 2020

Tweets about this