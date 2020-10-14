Latest Space Station crew docks in record time following successful launch
Wednesday, 14 October 2020 () Typically, there’s a bit of a delay between when astronauts launch from Earth to the International Space Station, and when they actually dock with the orbital lab. This has to do with the relative orbits of the launch spacecraft and the ISS, as well as their takeoff point from Earth. Expedition 64, which launched today, […]
NASA astronaut Kate Rubins and cosmonauts Sergey Ryzhikov and Sergey Kud-Sverchkov of the Russian space agency Roscosmos held a pre-flight news conference on Tuesday (October 13), hours before being launched to the International Space Station. Ryzhikov said that the reported air leak on the station...
A space station cargo ship named SS Kalpana Chawla rocketed into orbit on Friday. The spacecraft is named after Kalpana Chawla, the first India-born woman to enter space. SS Kalpana Chawla was launched..
