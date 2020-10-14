Global  
 

Latest Space Station crew docks in record time following successful launch

TechCrunch Wednesday, 14 October 2020 ()
Typically, there’s a bit of a delay between when astronauts launch from Earth to the International Space Station, and when they actually dock with the orbital lab. This has to do with the relative orbits of the launch spacecraft and the ISS, as well as their takeoff point from Earth. Expedition 64, which launched today, […]
News video: ISS crew says air leak is not dangerous, will be fixed

ISS crew says air leak is not dangerous, will be fixed 01:36

 NASA astronaut Kate Rubins and cosmonauts Sergey Ryzhikov and Sergey Kud-Sverchkov of the Russian space agency Roscosmos held a pre-flight news conference on Tuesday (October 13), hours before being launched to the International Space Station. Ryzhikov said that the reported air leak on the station...

Fresh crew docks at ISS after record journey

 Almaty, Kazakhstan (AFP) Oct 14, 2020 A three-person crew reached the International Space Station on Wednesday, the Russian space agency said, after a journey...
Space Daily


