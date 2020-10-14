Go fully electric with the Sun Joe 14.5A Pressure Washer for $104 (All-time low)
Wednesday, 14 October 2020 () Today only, as part of its Prime Day Event, Amazon is offering the Sun Joe 2030PSI 14.5A Electric Pressure Washer for *$103.99*. Free shipping is available for Prime members. As a comparison, it originally sold for $200 but trends around $150 more regularly. This is also a new Amazon all-time low. This model sports a 14.5A electric motor and provides 1.76GPM of pressure. With fall weather here, having a gas and oil-free option like this around the house will make cleaning leaves and summer grime all the easier. Rated 4.4/5 stars.