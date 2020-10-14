Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Go fully electric with the Sun Joe 14.5A Pressure Washer for $104 (All-time low)

9to5Toys Wednesday, 14 October 2020 ()
Today only, as part of its Prime Day Event, Amazon is offering the Sun Joe 2030PSI 14.5A Electric Pressure Washer for *$103.99*. Free shipping is available for Prime members. As a comparison, it originally sold for $200 but trends around $150 more regularly. This is also a new Amazon all-time low. This model sports a 14.5A electric motor and provides 1.76GPM of pressure. With fall weather here, having a gas and oil-free option like this around the house will make cleaning leaves and summer grime all the easier. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

more…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

2020 All-New Mazda MX-30 in Machine Grey Driving Video [Video]

2020 All-New Mazda MX-30 in Machine Grey Driving Video

The new MX-30 introduces all-electric drive technology to the Mazda range. Called e-Skyactiv, the drive system's combination of electric motor and 35.5kWh lithium-ion battery equips the MX30 with a..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 02:07Published
Watch: Coast Guard warns fishermen in Bay of Bengal after low pressure develops [Video]

Watch: Coast Guard warns fishermen in Bay of Bengal after low pressure develops

Indian Coast Guard warns fishermen and merchant vessels in West Central Bay of Bengal on Thursday. ICG asked vessels and fishermen to return to harbor as soon as possible as a low-pressure area is..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:17Published
Volvo XC40 Recharge P8 Heat Pump [Video]

Volvo XC40 Recharge P8 Heat Pump

The Volvo XC40 Recharge luxury compact SUV, the first pure electric vehicle from the Swedish carmaker, has been selected as a 2021 North American Utility of the Year semi-finalist. It is the seventh..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 00:57Published

Tweets about this